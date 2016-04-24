Carrick: Winning FA Cup would make United's season a success

Michael Carrick said winning the FA Cup would make Manchester United's season a successful one, after his side booked their spot in the final with a 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday.

United have struggled in other competitions this season, facing an uphill battle to finish in the Premier League's top four having looked like title contenders in November, while they also exited the Champions League at the group stage before being dumped from the Europa League by arch rivals Liverpool.

Manager Louis van Gaal faces an uncertain future at the club, but Carrick said if he could lead United to an FA Cup triumph, then the club's campaign would have to be deemed some sort of success.

"The FA Cup is the FA Cup regardless of everything else," he said.

"We're in the final now and we have a chance. We're not getting carried away because it's a final and anything can happen.

"But in terms of the season, if you win the FA Cup, then it's a successful season in some right."

United earned the right to return to Wembley to contest the final against either Crystal Palace or Watford, who play the other semi-final on Sunday, thanks to Anthony Martial's injury-time winner.

But Carrick and Co. had to survive some heavy pressure in the second half before Martial came up with the winner.

United dominated the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the break, before David de Gea had to save a Romelu Lukaku penalty.

Everton eventually equalised through a Chris Smalling own goal, but Martial's intervention ensured United moved into the final on a day where Carrick said the only thing that mattered was winning.

"You expect [Everton] to come forward in the second half because it's a cup semi-final and they've caused us some problems," Carrick added.

"But to win like we did was a phenomenal feeling.

"Today was about getting through regardless of the performance."