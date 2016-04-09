Carroll eyeing Euro 2016 chance after hat-trick against Arsenal

Andy Carroll is hoping his devastating hat-trick for West Ham against Arsenal could be enough to earn a place at Euro 2016.

The 27-year-old scored three times in eight minutes as Slaven Bilic's side came from 2-0 down against the Gunners to move 3-2 ahead, only for Laurent Koscielny to snatch a point in a pulsating Premier League clash.

Carroll was delighted with the comeback after West Ham had struggled in an opening 40 minutes in a revamped 3-4-3 system, and admits he has one eye on convincing Roy Hodgson to take him to France in June.

"It was a tough game. It was disappointing first half, we didn't play the best but luckily we got two goals before the break," he told BT Sport.

"They pressed us, our set-up didn't suit us and we changed it at half-time. But nicking the two goals back was delightful.

"We focused on them conceding on crosses and it paid off. We've been working on it all week."

When asked if an England recall was on his mind, he added: "Without a doubt. At the minute I've got to play each game here and take it how it goes."

Carroll was booked early on for a lunge on Koscielny and caught Gabriel with a stray arm in the second half, before the Arsenal defender stuck out a boot to stop him from running through on goal.

"It was one of those games. Both of us gave it about but it wasn't vicious," Carroll said. "It was just football, tough. I enjoyed it."

The draw means West Ham could be five points off the top four by the end of the day, but Carroll insists they are not giving up on the Champions League.

"We're still in it. We'd like the three points but it's a tough game against Arsenal," he added.