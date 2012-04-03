Carroll targets completing cup double

Liverpool claimed their first major trophy in six years and the first in Carroll’s career with victory over Cardiff City on penalties after a 2-2 draw after extra time at Wembley.

"It's not forgotten about amongst the lads and I don't think I'll ever forget about it; it was my first final and a great day. We picked up the trophy which was fantastic,” Carroll told LFCMagazine.

Liverpool face Everton in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 14, and Carroll is keen to make his mark on Merseyside with a goal against the club's local rivals.

"If we were to win a double in the cups, it would give everyone a massive lift going into next season. As a player, the confidence winning trophies brings is huge."

But the former Newcastle United front-man says that will only happen by putting the League Cup triumph to the back of their minds, adding: "You cannot afford any time to think about it because football moves so quickly.

"But you also know you've got to concentrate on the games ahead. At big clubs that's the way; you win, you move on. You lose, you move on. You draw, you move on."

The Reds’ league form in 2011/12 has proved a major disappointment, with hopes of playing Champions League football a distant memory after successive defeats to Queens Park Rangers, Wigan Athletic and Newcastle United.

But Carroll remains upbeat about Liverpool's efforts, insisting progress has been made.

"We have done very well in the cups so far, winning the Carling Cup and reaching the semis of the FA Cup. So there has been progress."

By James Hilsum