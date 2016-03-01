Carroll thrilled to be back

West Ham striker Andy Carroll was delighted to make his return from his latest injury setback as he targets an upset win over Tottenham.

Carroll, 27, was out for a fortnight but came off the bench in his side's 1-0 victory over struggling Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.

The nine-time England international was pleased to be back again and hopes high-flying West Ham can maintain their form.

"It is great to be back in action and out on the pitch again," Carroll told the club's website.

"It will be nice to keep the unbeaten run going and keep the momentum. That is what everyone is looking forward to now.

"It is a great game for us to play Tottenham and they will be up for it as well.

"We want to be as high as we can in the league and they want to win it, so we know it is going to be a tough game."

Sixth-placed West Ham host Tottenham on Wednesday.