Carruthers issues apology over Cheltenham incident

MK Dons midfielder Samir Carruthers has apologised after images emerged that appeared to show him urinating into a glass at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday.

Photographs of Carruthers appeared in the British media on Wednesday, prompting his club to launch an internal investigation into the incident.

Shrewsbury Town striker James Collins, on loan at Northampton Town, also apparently urinated into the glass, before pouring the contents over the edge of a balcony.

The group were subsequently banned from entering the racecourse on Wednesday, prompting a remorseful Carruthers to respond.

"I just want to say I'm sorry to everyone, my family, the club, chairman, the gaffer," he told Sky Sports News

"I've not been raised up to do something like that and I've let everyone down. I've let the community down and I've let Milton Keynes down and I have to take the criticism that comes with it.

"It's not something that should be laughed about. It's not an example I should be giving to kids either. I'm meant to be a role model and I have to live by my actions now and I really am hurt by what I've done.

"It was a silly mistake and I just have to take everything that comes with it."

He added: "They [MK Dons] are obviously very let down and I'm being disciplined for it. They had faith in me not to do something like that so I feel like I've met them down massively.

"But it's not just them, I've let down the whole team, my team-mates, everyone. And I'm really sorry to Cheltenham as well because they let me in and stuff and I obviously embarrassed everyone.

"I have to take whatever comes my way now.

"I don't want to be known as an idiot that urinated in a pint glass, I didn't mean to hurt anyone or embarrass anyone, it was a mistake I made in a split second."

Northampton released a statement on Wednesday, confirming Collins had been fined two weeks' wages.