Carvajal: Fans booing Danilo is 'unjust'

Dani Carvajal has defended Danilo after the Brazilian was substituted on to a chorus of boos from his own supporters during Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Goals from James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jese Rodriguez sealed an easy win for Zinedine Zidane's side on Saturday, moving them, temporarily at least, to within four points of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Carvajal made way for Danilo, who has taken the brunt of the blame following Madrid's 2-0 defeat to Wolfsburg in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final, just after the hour.

"We had a poor game in Germany and we're all in this together. If the fans whistle at one player then they whistle at us all, so I feel that's totally unjust," Carvajal told AS.

"I hope these whistles transform into applause and the fans get behind us in our battle to reach the semi-final [of the Champions League].

"This was another league game and the win helps us maintain pressure at the top of the table and our idea is to keep fighting through to the end. It is decent preparation ahead of Tuesday's game and that will be an intense battle.

"We didn't go to Germany with a game-plan of losing 2-0. We had a bad day and have a chance to put things right on Tuesday with the help of our fans".