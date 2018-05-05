Carvalhal 'not worried' by precarious Swansea position

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal insists he is "not worried" by the fact his side could end the day in the Premier League's relegation zone because avoiding the drop is in their hands.

Carvalhal's men produced a flat performance at Bournemouth on Saturday and find themselves one point above the bottom three after Ryan Fraser's first-half strike.

Southampton could move above them on goal difference with a point at Everton in the day's late kick-off, but the Swans host the Saints on Tuesday, giving them the opportunity to bounce back right away against their relegation rivals.

And, because of that situation, Carvalhal is adamant he is not panicking.

"I am not worried," Carvalhal told reporters. "Why? Because we depend on ourselves.

"When I arrived, if I said in that moment that we would have two games to finish to stay in the Premier League, nobody would have believed me because of the really bad position we were in.

"We have got to this moment and everything is in our hands, so let's do it. If we do our job, we know we stay in this league.

"We have played better at home since I arrived. The fans have made a big impact and we believe we can do well at home on Tuesday.

"We depend on ourselves. We don't have to listen to what other teams are doing. We play two home games to finish so we are happy with that."

For Bournemouth, the win made sure of another year in the Premier League and manager Eddie Howe has high hopes for the Cherries' future.

"This is such a difficult league and you see the size of the clubs that are still down there fighting relegation," Howe said. "It's a huge effort from all of the staff to retain our status.

"If you look at the starting XI, many of them were with us in League One and I love that effort they've shown me all the way through.

"My wish is to build the infrastructure of the club, the new stadium and training ground and I hope we can secure that for our club."