Carvalho lands new Sporting deal with €45m buy-out clause

Portugal midfielder William Carvalho has agreed a contract extension at Sporting CP that ties him to the club until the end of the 2019-20 season.

In a statement on their official website, Sporting confirmed Carvalho's fresh terms include a buy-out clause of €45million.

The 23-year-old is reportedly one of the most sought-after young players in European football and was linked with a move to Arsenal during the January transfer window.

Carvalho, who is represented by high-profile agent Jorge Mendes, has 15 international caps.

He has featured 22 times in all competitions for Sporting this season, scoring twice, despite completing his recovery from a broken tibia during the opening weeks of the campaign.