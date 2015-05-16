Carver demands West Brom repeat

John Carver wants a repeat of Newcastle United's performance against West Brom when they take on West Ham on the final day of the Premier League season after seeing his side lose 2-1 at QPR.

Newcastle appeared to be heading for a win that would have secured their top-flight survival on Saturday when Emmanuel Riviere's 24th-minute strike put the visitors 1-0 up.

But Newcastle collapsed in the second half, with Matt Phillips' header and a long-range stunner from Leroy Fer clinched the points for already relegated QPR.

Defeat leaves Newcastle two points ahead of third bottom Hull City, who lost 2-0 at Tottenham and host Manchester United next weekend, going into the final day.

Carver's men had performed well in a 1-1 draw versus West Brom prior to the reverse at Loftus Road and Carver said: "It is still in our hands and if you want it enough then we can do something about it.

"I saw against West Bromwich Albion, after the players had their post-mortem and I had mine, I thought there was a good reaction and we need that same reaction next week.

"We could have put it to bed, we haven't, but it's definitely the biggest game [against West Ham]. This is the biggest game this football club has had for a long, long time.

"I want the same atmosphere as we had against West Brom. It could be the fans who get us across the line and keep our Premier League status.

"A lot of people out there will say 'why should they?'. Because I think they want this team to stay in the Premier League, and if it means giving us that extra five, 10 per cent that's going to keep us in the Premier League, then we need it.

"Once we get the game out of the way, hopefully we've got our Premier League status, then we can have a post-mortem and they can voice their opinion and we'll deal with it."