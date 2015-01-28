Carver eyes strong finish to Newcastle season

Carver was on Tuesday confirmed as head coach for the remainder of the campaign after initially taking over on a caretaker basis following Alan Pardew's exit to Crystal Palace.

Newcastle are out of both cups and occupy 11th spot in the Premier League, but Carver insists there is plenty to play for.

He told the club's official website: "I'm delighted to have got the job until the end of the season,

"Everyone knows I love this club and my goals are simple - to finish as high as we can in the Premier League and get as many points as we can.

"Everybody on the outside is talking about our season petering away but I am not going to allow that to happen.

"Those who are saying that don't know me, don't know the people around me and don't know this group of players. We're much more professional than that.

"We can't afford to let the season drift away and I won't allow it to happen. I'm too demanding and I won't allow anyone to slacken off between now and the end of May."