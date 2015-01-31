Carver: More to come from scorer Cabella

The French midfielder finally opened his account in his 24th appearance for the Tyneside club as Carver marked his first game since being appointed head coach until the end of the season with a win.

Sammy Ameobi and Yoan Gouffran were also on target in the second half to ensure Hull remain in the relegation zone.

Carver was not surprised to see Cabella find the back of the net with a fine long-range strike and believes there is plenty more to come from the former Montpellier man.

He told BBC Sport: "I thought it was an excellent game from our point of view.

"I thought we had a good game plan, the first half not a great deal between the two sides but in particular a fantastic save by Tim Krul [to deny Curtis Davies] which made all the difference.

"Then go down the other end and Remy Cabella produces what I asked him to produce before the game, which was a fantastic strike.

"He had the composure, I see him do that on a regular basis on the training ground.

"We are really concerned about his end product, but he is now starting to produce it and if he keeps those performances going then he has a bright future at this football club and one thing for sure is if he keeps doing things like that the fans will love him."

