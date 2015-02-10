Carver: Pardew left fantastic Toon legacy

Carver will be in the opposing technical area to new Crystal Palace boss Pardew when the two sides clash at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

Pardew will be in charge of Palace for just the fifth time in the Premier League, having previously represented the London-based outfit 128 times in the league.

Carver said Pardew's four-year stint on Tyneside should be remembered for all the right reasons, despite enduring a love-hate relationship with the supporters.

"His legacy is a fantastic one," Carver said, as reported by the Shields Gazette.

"We talk sometimes about the conditions you have to work under. We all know we don't spend millions. We don't spend what Chelsea and Manchester City do.

"He had a side he inherited and he worked with them and got the best out of them and in the season we finished fifth was incredible.

"In modern-day football, it was an incredible achievement.

"There was the extra burden of European football the following year.

"There's only really Tottenham who have done OK in terms of the league with European football, but they have spent £100 million-plus on their squad.

"They've got a group of players who can cope with all the football.

"I wasn't surprised what happened to us the season that followed us finishing fifth.

"The workload was too much and we didn't have enough to cope."

Carver said Pardew could handle the pressure if he was to assume the nation's top billing as England manager.

"Alan can definitely be a future England manager, because he has the temperament," Carver said.

"The England manager gets criticised by everyone.

"He only has two competitions he can win - the World Cup and Euros - and they're only every two years.

"There would be big pressure on, but he could deal with it."

Carver and his fellow assistants at Newcastle were hopeful Pardew would go on to coach internationally, joking it could have benefitted their own careers.

"Me, Woody [Andy Woodman] and Steve Stone would have a laugh and joke about it - we'd say 'do you think he will take us to England with him?'" Carver recalled.

"That was us - we'd have a bit of craic in the golf club. He was focused on this job, we used to have a laugh and joke about it."