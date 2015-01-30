Carver: 'Ridiculous' bid needed to sell Sissoko

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be interested in the midfielder, with reports suggesting the France international's head has been turned by the speculation.

However, Carver - handed the Newcastle job until the end of the season earlier this week - says he does not expect Sissoko to make an exit before Monday's deadline.

"If you see the way he plays and trains, I’m telling you now - he's going nowhere," he said. "Unless somebody comes in with a ridiculous amount of money, he's going nowhere.

"He's focused and he's got his mind on the job. He’s been first class."

After being handed the reins at St James' Park, Carver is keen to see Newcastle back him in the transfer market.

"They have trusted me to give me this job, so I am trusting them to get me the players we need," he added. "We'll have a discussion like 'I need a centre-half' or 'I need a centre-forward', for example.

"You don't have to be a rocket scientist to do that do you? There is a process.

"They deal with it. I am comfortable with that."

Asked who made the final call on transfers, Carver revealed: "It will be Graham [Carr, chief scout] and Lee [Charnley, managing director] along with the guy who puts all the stuff together.

"They will have the conversation and I will know soon enough."

However, Carver is not expecting any new additions during the January window.

"I don't think anybody is going to come in during this window," he added.