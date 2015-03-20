Carver urges support for depleted Newcastle

The club's season has faded into mid-table obscurity with just two wins from 10 Premier League games since the turn of the year.

But injuries have hit hard, with a host of first-team regulars currently sidelined, and Carver wants the fans to get behind his depleted charges at the weekend.

"For 90 minutes let's get all of our energy behind the 11 players on the pitch and three subs if we have to use them," he told The Chronicle.

"Then once the game is finished if they want to have a go at me, then carry on."

The hosts can draw inspiration from one particularly memorable encounter with Arsene Wenger's charges, having fought back from 4-0 down to earn a 4-4 draw in 2011.

Carver added: "I think it was one of my first games when I came [back] here. I sat upstairs for the first 20 minutes and I didn't last too long because I had to get down the stairs to the dugout.

"It just shows you the power, though. At 4-0 down we could have still won the game because we should have had a penalty. We had a chance late on as well.

"That is the power of our crowd and I know that Arsene Wenger knows that and it will be in the back of his mind."

Newcastle - who lost 3-0 to Everton last time out - were beaten 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium in December, and sit 11th in the table ahead of Arsenal's visit.