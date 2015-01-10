Carver wants Newcastle to make 'right decision'

Caretaker boss Carver has yet to oversee a victory since Alan Pardew left for Crystal Palace, with Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge following on from an FA Cup exit to Leicester City and a Premier League draw with Burnley.

However, prior to goals from Oscar and Diego Costa, Newcastle showed glimpses of promise and attacking threat as they threatened to do the double over their title-chasing hosts.

Chelsea's quality ultimately shone through but Carver believes the squad are playing for him - something he hopes will lead to a full-time appointment as manager.

"I've been told by [managing director] Lee [Charnley], again I've not had a conversation with [owner] Mike [Ashley], and he said look after the game against Chelsea, possibly Southampton [next weekend'] and that's what I'll do," said Carver.

"We'll have Sunday off, be back on the training ground on Monday and until I'm told otherwise I'll prepare for the next game."

Carver added with a smile: "I've got no idea when they're going to make a decision but if the guys play like they did today, hopefully they'll make the right decision."

Oscar's goal frustrated Carver, as Newcastle switched off on the stroke of half-time, allowing the Brazilian to make the most of a short corner.

"It's the first week I've had to prepare the team properly because over the Christmas period it's been play a game, recover, then play the next game," he added.

"So it's been an enjoyable week and I think the guys played for us [but] it's very frustrating just before half-time [that] we switch off like we did last week against Leicester.

"I showed the guys the short corner and we had nine players last week not even looking at the ball when the corner was taken so I made a big point of it.

"We then did it on the training ground and it happened again but when you're playing against top sides and top players, they do seem to think a bit quicker.

"Unfortunately, against the top sides they'll punish you."