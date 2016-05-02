CAS order FIFA to reconsider Gibraltar membership

FIFA will review the membership application of the Gibraltar Football Aassociation (GFA) following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The GFA appealed to CAS after the FIFA Executive Committee refused to submit its application for membership to the FIFA Congress, the body authorised to admit new members, in September 2014.

The Executive Committee claimed that the requirements for admission were not met, with the GFA claiming the application was "improperly rejected".

A panel of CAS arbitrators have ordered the FIFA Congress to "take all necessary measures to admit the GFA as a full member of FIFA as soon as possible, within the limits of the FIFA statutes".

Following the ruling, world football's governing body has confirmed the GFA's membership will be discussed at the next meeting of the FIFA Council on May 9 and 10.

Gibraltar has been a recognised member of UEFA since 2013 and finished bottom of qualifying Group D for Euro 2016.