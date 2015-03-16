Casanova's Toulouse love affair comes to end

Toulouse are in the relegation zone after suffering a 1-0 defeat at Lens on Saturday following an embarrassing 6-1 thrashing at home to Marseille.

President Olivier Sadran confirmed that former Toulouse defender Arribage has taken the helm, with Casanova's seven-year reign coming to an end on Monday.

Arribage, who was working as a scout for the club, will be assisted by Teddy Richert and Michael Debeve - also former Toulouse players.

The 43-year-old's first game in charge will be a home clash with high-flying Bordeaux on Saturday.