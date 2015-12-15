Casillas: Pique-Arbeloa bickering is out of place

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has hit out at the war of words between Spain team-mates Gerard Pique and Alvaro Arbeloa.

The two defenders have been exchanging comments since Pique posted a tweet making fun of Real Madrid's expulsion from the Copa del Rey.

Arbeloa responded by claiming Barcelona's Pique is "obsessed" with Madrid, with the latter then calling the 32-year-old just someone he knows and not a friend.

And the former Madrid goalkeeper blasted the actions of the two and the "unpleasant" situation it has caused.

"My experiences all these years as a professional player and a captain have helped me to realise these cross-court comments are always out of place and lead nowhere," the 164-time Spain international said via his official Facebook page.

"Respect and to be educated are two innate values in the world of football.

"It is unpleasant when these things occur between two players that have been team-mates in the national team and have given us so much moments of joy.

"I hope this helps us reflect and find the best solution for the world of sport and our fans."