Casillas reflects on Mourinho relationship

Former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas reflected on the moment his relationship with Jose Mourinho started to deteriorate.

Casillas, now at Porto after leaving his boyhood club last year, said things started to sour with Mourinho during the 2012-13 season.

That campaign was Mourinho's third and last at Real and Casillas said the Portuguese's attitude towards his players changed.

"Our relationship started to change when the team began to stall in the 2012-2013 season," Casillas told RTVE, via AS.

"And you know how these things evolve – when everything's going well we can do no wrong – we're all tall, handsome – basically we're the dog's bollocks.

"But when things are going badly, all of a sudden it's what's all this? What's all that?

"In the end, it's precisely during those moments when we you have to be more united than ever."

Real finished the season well adrift of champions Barcelona and Mourinho departed, returning to Chelsea for a second stint.