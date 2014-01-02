Cassano dismisses Sampdoria return talk

Despite only having moved to Il Tardini from Inter in the close season, speculation in recent weeks has suggested Cassano may be looking towards the exit door already.

But the 31-year-old - capped 35 times by Italy - insists he has no intention of leaving Parma in the near future.

"These rumours have disturbed me,” he is quoted as saying by Football Italia. "I haven’t spoken to Sampdoria president Edoardo Garrone, I’m happy at Parma and I want to remain at Parma.

"I’ve always said that I would like to go back to Sampdoria one day, but I am treated like a king here at Parma. I’m really happy in this place.

"I’m proud to be here and I’ve done well so far, but I will do even better for Parma."

Cassano scored 35 goals in 96 Serie A appearances for Sampdoria between 2007 and 2011.