Sandro Tonali has enjoy a brilliant second half of the season at Newcastle

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is edging ever closer to a move back to Italy, according to reports.

Tonali, a key cog in Eddie Howe's side, has had his future in the north-east thrown into question following his agent Marianna Meccacci's past comments.

But after returning from his gambling ban and slotting wonderfully into the Magpies midfield, will the talented no.6 move onto pastures new this summer or does he still have plenty of glory years ahead of him at St James' Park?

What's the latest on Newcastle United linchpin Sandro Tonali and is he heading back to Italy?

Sandro Tonali has been one of Newcastle's standout performers this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It speaks volumes that Tonali – ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now – missed the start of the season but has since become so influential for the Magpies, that it is hard to see how they would have won the Carabao Cup without him.

The regista left Milan in July 2023 to become the most expensive Italian player of all time – and ever since, rumours of a move back to his home country have continued to murmur along, but is there really any truth to them?

Sandro Tonali playing for Newcastle against Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Sky Sports in France, Newcastle are 'fully aware' of Tonali's desire to leave the club in 2025 and are already actively looking at replacements for him in midfield.

So much so, Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze has emerged as the ideal replacement. Eze has a release clause estimated at £60 million and it's a fee the publication says they are willing to pay should Tonali depart.

After his Man of the Match display against Brentford recently, Howe praised the Italian and his comments amplified his admiration for the Magpies man.

"Very good again. Very good. Just a lot of good decisions from Sandro and I think that's what makes him the player that he is," said Howe.

Eddie Howe has heavily relied on Sandro Tonali this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think you're always getting 'well done' and they're not necessarily outstanding moments but when you add them together, it just turns into a very forceable performance from midfield."

FourFourTwo understands that despite the rumours, Newcastle are in a strong position. The Magpies have no intention to sell unless the right offer presents itself, given that Tonali still has three years left on his current deal at the club.

Newcastle are back in Premier League action on Sunday, as they host Manchester United.