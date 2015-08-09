Cassano seals Sampdoria return

Sampdoria have completed the signing of striker Antonio Cassano - the 33-year-old returning for a second permanent spell at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

The Italian spent four years at the club, joining permanently in 2008 after a loan spell from Real Madrid, but had been without a club since leaving financially stricken Parma in January.

Cassano terminated his contract with Parma having not been paid wages.

However, he returns to bolster Walter Zenga's forward line, signing a two-year contract ahead of their Serie A opener against Carpi on August 24.

"I'm happy, forza Samp," Cassano said after putting pen to paper.

Cassano scored 41 goals in 115 matches for Sampdoria prior to joining Milan in 2011, with Roma and Inter also among his former clubs.