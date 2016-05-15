Castori accepts tough Carpi relegation

Carpi coach Fabrizio Castori says he has no regrets about the manner in which his side were relegated from Serie A this season.

Carpi defeated Udinese 2-1 on Sunday but it was not enough to keep them in Italy's top-flight following Palermo's 3-2 win at home to Hellas Verona.

Castori said his side did everything in their power to win their final game and said they had no regrets as they went down.

"We have thought about our game. We wanted to win to have no regrets. We took this league head-on," he said.

"We are a genuine team who have done something extraordinary from January onwards.

"After we got back on track the team went back to the form that had won the Serie B."

The relegated side took until October to register their first win of the season and only won twice in 2015, but became a much tougher team to beat in the second half of the campaign.

From the turn of the year, Carpi lost just seven of 21 games, but their early-season form had already done sufficient damage.

Castori said relegation was not fair on his club, but they would have to accept it.

"We must also accept the defeats in football, even when they are not deserved," he said.

"I'm sorry because we could save ourselves without the early-season revolution, I said it before and I repeat now.

"We won ​​28 points in the second round, which is Europa League form."