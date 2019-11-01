Cauley Woodrow saves Barnsley at the death

Cauley Woodrow’s last-gasp goal secured managerless Barnsley a 2-2 draw and denied Bristol City from climbing to second in the Championship.

The struggling Tykes were 2-0 down after 71 minutes following goals from Ashley Williams and Andreas Weimann.

But Aapo Halme’s header gave them hope with 13 minutes remaining and former Bristol City loanee Woodrow poked home his sixth goal of the season at the death to secure a point.

The result meant Barnsley moved off the bottom of the table, but they are without a win since the opening day of the season.

The visitors had the greater share of possession early on without posing a serious threat. Weimann had a shot blocked and Taylor Moore also saw his effort strike a defender.

Barnsley’s Bambo Diaby directed a header on target but it lacked the power to test Daniel Bentley who made a routine save.

Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins was equally untroubled by a low shot from Callum O’Dowda.

Mallik Wilks went close for the home side, producing a surging run and firing in a curling shot which was superbly touched wide by Bentley.

Wilks posed a threat again shortly afterwards, heading narrowly wide after meeting a Dimitri Cavare cross.

The hosts continued to press with Alex Mowatt firing in a 20-yard drive which flashed wide of Bentley’s left-hand post.

Conor Chaplin went desperately close to opening the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark, receiving the ball from Jacob Brown before seeing his shot tipped onto the woodwork and then cleared.

It was the visitors who took the lead two minutes before the interval after they were controversially awarded a free-kick when former Barnsley forward Marley Watkins was adjudged to have been fouled.

Substitute Niclas Eliasson, on for the injured Josh Brownhill, delivered the free-kick from the left and Williams headed down into the net at the far post.

As Barnsley looked to get back on level terms before the break, Kenny Dougall shot over in the closing stages of the half.

Weimann increased City’s lead in the 71st minute, finding the net with a superb looping header from Eliasson’s corner.

Barnsley pulled a goal back when defender Halme got on the end of Mowatt’s corner and beat Bentley with a towering header.

The home side had a couple of chances to equalise late on with Woodrow failing to make proper contact from inside the six-yard box and Diaby heading off-target.

But Woodrow made amends in the fourth minute of stoppage time, tapping in from close range after the ball was played into the danger area.