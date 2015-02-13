Cavani determined to leave his mark at PSG

Cavani was an estimated €65 million signing at the Parc des Princes in July 2013, adding to a stellar line-up including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Lucas Moura.

The former Napoli striker has often had to play second fiddle to Ibrahimovic, leading to regular talk he could leave, but coach Laurent Blanc remains steadfast in his belief that Cavani is as vital to PSG's system as the mercurial Swede.

And Cavani is delighted to contribute to the Parisians, whether with his goals or overall performances.

"I've always said I'm very happy being here," he told Perform.

"It's a club that is growing, has a very nice and attractive project and it always makes you happy to be part of this project.

"Sincerely, like I said it many times, one thing that fills me with pleasure is to end a match and go to sleep peacefully knowing I contributed with my best for the team.

"Many times you can't score goals, and a very important thing is knowing that you gave the best for your team-mates and that you had the intention to make things happened the best way.

"Today I'm great here in Paris, I'm happy, my family is well and every time they come they enjoy.

"We have a great team, like I said there's a nice project backing the club and I'm beginning my way in Paris.

"I want to give them the best, I hope I can give the best to this club and repay the confidence the president placed on me when he signed me in.

"The same confidence the coach gives me and also my team-mates."