Cavani eager to work on Ibrahimovic 'connection'

Cavani signed for PSG from Napoli in July for a fee believed to be in the region of €64million, and his switch raised questions over his ability to play up front in tandem with Ibrahimovic.

Those doubts have been allayed somewhat in recent weeks, with the pair scoring seven goals between them so far this term, while Ibrahimovic supplied Cavani for the winner in their 1-0 success at Valenciennes last Wednesday.

Cavani again found the net in the 2-0 victory over Toulouse on Saturday, but the 26-year-old believes both he and Ibrahimovic have room for improvement.

"On a certain level, there's a connection between us that comes much more easily than with other players," Cavani told beIN Sport.

"I think we just need to work on it a bit harder. We haven't been playing together for very long, and we haven't had the proper preparation.

"Still, we've proven that there is a connection between us, even though we will need to prepare more thoroughly in order to get better results."

Cavani is likely to start in PSG's UEFA Champions League clash with Benfica on Wednesday.

And after netting in their 4-1 win at Olympiacos last time out, he is eager to help the Ligue 1 champions better their performance from last term - when they reached the quarter-finals - and secure European glory.

"Winning the Champions League is a dream for any footballer," the Uruguay international added.

"You grow as a footballer and as a man when you play internationally. One of my personal objectives is to one day be able to get my hands on that trophy."