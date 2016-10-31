Cavani happy at Paris Saint-Germain after clear-the-air talks

Edinson Cavani says he is happy at Paris Saint-Germain but admits he held crunch talks with the club at the end of last season regarding his future.

The Uruguay international has cut a frustrated figure at regular intervals during his three-year stint at the Parc des Princes, most notably over a lack of playing time in his preferred central striking role while having to play second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With Ibrahimovic leaving PSG for Manchester United in the off-season, Cavani sought talks with the club before opting to stay and he is now committed to seeing out his current deal which expires in June 2018.

"In football, things must be clear. Previously, I have sometimes expressed a desire to play in my true position but I have always respected the decisions of the coach," he told Le Parisien.

"It's not that I didn't want to stay but, in my position, there was a great player in Ibra. I loved PSG but wanted to continue my career as a lone striker. So, at the end of last season, I had a meeting with the management at which I was told I would play centre forward and at the time I was happy.

"Today I am here, at one of the best teams in the world, and this fills me with joy.

"I don't know what will happen tomorrow but I have a contract that I intend to meet. I have the confidence of the club and my life will continue in Paris."

Since moving to his favoured position this season, Cavani has contributed 10 of the 20 goals PSG have scored in Ligue 1.