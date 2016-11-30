Cavani hits 100-goal mark for PSG

Edinson Cavani took his tally for Paris Saint-Germain to 100 goals in all competitions following his converted penalty in the 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Angers on Wednesday.

The Uruguay international joined PSG from Napoli in 2013 and mainly spent his first three seasons in the French capital out wide, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic occupying the number nine position.

This did not stop him from netting 81 goals over the course of the past three campaigns, though, and he has added 19 more in the opening stages of 2016-17 following the departure of Ibrahimovic to Manchester United.

Cavani needed 166 games to hit the 100-goal mark, with the 2013-14 campaign his most successful year as of yet with 31 goals.

The 29-year-old has fired himself into joint-third position in PSG's all-time goal-scoring charts with Dominique Rocheteau, only Pauleta (109) and Ibrahimovic (156) being more prolific for the Parisians.