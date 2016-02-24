Cavani: I always try to respect PSG

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has reaffirmed his loyalty to the French champions amid talk of a possible departure at season's end.

Cavani has been a maligned figure since swapping Napoli for PSG in 2013, with the Uruguay international criticised for going missing in the big matches.

The 29-year-old has also played second-fiddle to star team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the French capital, reportedly alerting the likes of Manchester United.

Cavani, however, returned to form with the winner against Chelsea in last week's Champions League fixture, followed by a goal in PSG's Ligue 1 rout of Reims.

And the 72-cap Uruguay international insisted he will continue to give his all for PSG, who are on track to sweep all five trophies on offer this season.

"I respect my club, like all those I played until the last day," Cavani is quoted as telling Mexican television channel TDN.

"I wear the shirt of this club, I will defend it as if I had been supporting the club all my life.

"The only thing I can say is, that beyond the ups and downs that I had since I was there, of all the debates that had on me, I have always tried to respect the team, the club and the jersey at the time of entering the field.

"I will try to continue like this, to give the best football depends on many things, so you never know… I hope things continue like this as long as possible."

Cavani has been forced to play a wide role in the PSG starting XI to accommodate Ibrahimovic, a situation the former Palermo star has been vocal about.

But when pressed on the issue, Cavani added: "I do not like to talk about it because this situation is not new. When I arrived at PSG I played striker, even if I was free to move. I had to adapt to a new position, I got prepared.

"What can I say? I'm trying to do what I can to play as many matches possible, because that's what I like. We'll see what happens. I'll finish the season in the best of ways."