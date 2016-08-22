Cavani vows to improve strike rate

Edinson Cavani has vowed to improve his strike rate after failing to convert any of the opportunities that came his way in Paris Saint-Germain's win over Metz.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic having departed the French capital Cavani has assumed a more central role in Unai Emery's side, but his first appearance of the Ligue 1 campaign did not go to plan.

Although PSG cruised to a 3-0 victory over Metz thanks to second-half strikes from Lucas Moura, Layvin Kurzawa and Marco Verratti - who saw an injury-time cross deflected in by Jonathan Rivierez - Cavani missed a host of chances.

At least eight openings came the way of the Uruguayan but he failed to find the back of the net, something he hopes to improve on to establish himself as PSG's focal point.

"I had a lot of clear chances, but the most important thing is that the team won and we did many things we had worked on in training this week," he said. "It is a good start.

"It is my first match since my injury, and I hope to improve myself."