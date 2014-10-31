Cavani working to prove critics wrong at PSG

Despite being a regular starter for the French champions this season, scoring four goals in 10 Ligue 1 appearances, Cavani has been singled out for negative attention in some quarters.

And, while conceding some of the comments have been unpleasant, Cavani has vowed to give his all to turn things around.

"A footballer must be prepared to be welcomed when all is well and to receive criticism when things are not working out," he told Le Parisien. "Of course, it is not easy nor pleasant to hear negative things about you.

"I take my responsibility and I do everything to resolve the situation.

"Whether these criticisms are fair or not, the only solution is to work."

PSG currently sit second in the French top flight, four points adrift of leaders Marseille.