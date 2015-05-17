Cazorla calls for Arsenal improvement

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla conceded the London club must improve their record in key matches away from home if they are to claim an elusive Premier League crown.

Hopes of winning the Premier League for the first time since 2003-04 may be gone, but Arsene Wenger and Co. are still challenging for second spot behind Chelsea, with Arsenal third heading into Sunday's clash at fourth-placed Manchester United.

In what has become fairly routine over the years, Arsenal have threatened to challenge for top honours, only to fall off the pace after dropping points on the road and that must change if the Premier League trophy is to ever come to the Emirates.

"In our eyes, Arsenal are always a candidate to win the Premier League, the players really believe that," Cazorla told the Mirror.

"But over the years we have dropped key points in stadiums where we need to win. That's our handicap and the thing we need to change."

While their quest for league silverware is over for another season, it has not been all doom and gloom for Arsenal, who have the opportunity to claim back-to-back FA Cup titles against Aston Villa on May 30.

"I would say the season for Arsenal is positive," the Spaniard said.

"We are in the FA Cup Final and we are fighting for second place in the Premier League.

"Being knocked out of the Champions League was painful because we played our worst game of the year at home against Monaco. That was the low point. But overall it’s been good."