Cazorla reluctant to discuss his future

The midfielder joined Arsenal from Malaga in August 2012 and has become an integral part of Arsene Wenger's side.

Cazorla is currently on international duty with Spain in Brazil and the 29-year-old will not be distracted by talk about a move back to his homeland.

He told AS: "When the World Cup is over, I’ll start thinking about my situation.

“I don’t want to be thinking about it right now and I’ve told my agents not to tell me anything if an offer comes in."

The playmaker, however, did go on to drop a hint that a move to Spanish champions could appeal.

He added "I know a few of the Atletico players – (Diego) Godin, Juanfran – and I know the side well from when I was playing the Spanish league."