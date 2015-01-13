Cazorla revelling in Arsenal central role

Having started the campaign in a wider attacking role for Arsene Wenger, Cazorla has moved inside in recent months and flourished.

Since the start of December, the Spaniard has scored all four of his season's tally of league goals, while contributing two assists as Arsenal have closed in on the top four.

The 30-year-old says his new-found role enables him to have more of an impact on games, something he hopes will continue despite the return of club-record signing Mesut Ozil from a knee injury.

"I have more space [in the middle], more possibilities to score and assist, and I like this position very much," he told the club's official website. "I always can help the team and I love when I play in the middle.

"I want to continue to play at this level for the rest of the season. I always want to help the team with goals.

"I hope to score more until the end of the season. It’s very important for me and the team."