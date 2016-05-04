Cazorla targets City comeback for Arsenal

Santi Cazorla is eager to return to action for Arsenal in Sunday's crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The Spain international played for an hour for Arsenal's Under-21 side on Tuesday after spending five months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Cazorla, who set up Chris Willock's goal in a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, has now set his sights on a place in Arsene Wenger's plans for the trip to the Etihad Stadium as Arsenal go in search of a win which would guarantee a top-four finish.

"I'm very happy to be back," he told Arsenal Player. "It is a great feeling after five months. I need to keep up the hard work with my team-mates in the first team and I want to play the last two games.

"I would like to help the first team at the weekend against Manchester City. We need to win the last two games as we want to finish in the top four.

"We need to fight until the end to try to get second place. If we win the last two games, we can do that. I want to help my team-mates."