CBF backs Cruzeiro's Dede appeal and suggests VAR investigation

Cruzeiro's appeal against Dede's controversial red card versus Boca Juniors has been backed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which suggested CONMEBOL investigates the use of VAR.

Dede was shown a straight red card by referee Eber Aquino in the 75th minute of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final first leg at La Bombonera on Wednesday after video footage was used to review the centre-back's clash of heads with Boca goalkeeper Esteban Andrada.

The Brazil international denied there was any malice in the challenge that left Andrada with a fractured jaw that required surgery, ruling him out of the Superclasico against River Plate on Sunday.

Cruzeiro were 1-0 down to Mauro Zarate's opener when Dede was dismissed, and Pablo Perez took advantage of the hosts' numerical advantage to secure a 2-0 win.

Mano Menezes, Cruzeiro head coach, criticised the decision and claimed Brazilian teams come in for harsher treatment from CONMEBOL than their Argentine counterparts, before calling on the CBF for support.

The CBF responded by sending a letter to CONMEBOL to request Dede's red card to be looked at again and proposed the use of VAR in the incident be examined, stressing the latter suggestion was to "not only support its affiliated team but in the interest of protecting the credibility of the VAR system".

"The Brazilian Football Confederation appeal to CONMEBOL as a result of the refereeing mistake that resulted in the dismissal of Cruzeiro's Dede in the match against Boca Juniors in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores," a CBF statement read.

"The CBF requests action on the damages suffered by Cruzeiro and the player, as well as clarifications on the use of VAR in the incident."

Após reuniões na Conmebol, diretoria do Cruzeiro protocola pedido de anulação da suspensão de Dedé. September 20, 2018

Cruzeiro president Wagner Pires de Sa travelled to Luque in Paraguay on Thursday to discuss the issue with CONMEBOL.

He said: "I was quite pleased with the way we were received at CONMEBOL. We are outraged by everything that happened at La Bombonera.

"We cannot accept the personal decision of a referee that puts an advanced system like VAR, which is there to contribute to the advances of world football, into question."