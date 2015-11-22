Cech: Arsenal deserved more against West Brom

Petr Cech has voiced his frustration with Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Brom on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger's men went a goal up after 28 minutes through Olivier Giroud, but James Morrison restored parity shortly after.

An own goal from Mikel Arteta then saw West Bromtake the lead and Santi Cazorla missed a spot kick late on as Arsenal returned to London empty handed, much to the dismay of Cech.

"I think we don’t want to take credit from West Brom but across the 90 minutes we were the better side," the goalkeeper told Arsenal's website.

"We had chances and a lot of opportunities and we were unlucky as we scored an own goal. Apart of that, we were on top of them and looked like the side that was going to win the game, even in the second half.

"I thought when we had the penalty that we would still have a chance to search for the third goal but it was one of those games where it was not going our way.

"But I like our reaction and although everything went against us a bit, we kept going until the last minute and were still creating opportunities. We have to regroup and continue working."