Cech forced to return to Chelsea after delivery mix-up

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech returned to Stamford Bridge this week, but only to collect his gloves after they were mistakenly delivered to west London ahead of Sunday's clash with former club Chelsea.

Cech left Chelsea for Arsenal in June last year and has endured mixed fortunes against his former club since heading to the Emirates.

After helping Arsene Wenger's men to a 1-0 win over his old club in the Community Shield, Cech tasted defeat at Stamford Bridge in September.

He will renew acquaintances with his former team-mates again this weekend, but was forced to make an unexpected trip to Chelsea's home ground in the build-up after a delivery error.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference, Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink said: "They [the gloves] were wrongly sent here and he came here which was nice."

The Dutchman jokingly added: "We made them a bit slippery."