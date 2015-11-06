Cech is one of the greatest goalkeepers ever, says Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has paid tribute to Petr Cech as the goalkeeper prepares to take part in his first north London derby against Tottenham.

The former Chelsea star has conceded only eight goals in 11 Premier League games and kept six clean sheets since arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners go into Sunday's home derby level on points with leaders Manchester City and Wenger has been delighted with Cech's contribution to that strong start.

"I believe there is no coincidence – it is just class, consistency and quality," said the Frenchman.

"And knowing him well after a few months I am not surprised. He analyses everything.

"He is gifted, super-talented and he is one of the greatest goalkeepers ever seen in this country."

Wenger is confident that the 33-year-old can continue playing at the highest level for many years to come, pointing to the longevity of ex-Manchester United keeper Edwin van der Sar as an example.

The Arsenal boss added: "He plays in a position where age is less of a restriction than in any other job - I think 37 or 38.

"Some go longer but once you start to have a 'four' the intensity is more difficult. Van der Sar was close to 40 and still doing well."