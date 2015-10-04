Cech wants to start every game at Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is keen to play every game but understands the rotation policy that left manager Arsene Wenger feeling the heat this week.

Since moving from Chelsea during the close season, Cech has started each Premier League game for Arsenal ahead of Sunday's eagerly anticipated encounter with Manchester United.

However, the 33-year-old has made way for David Ospina in Europe and Wenger's men have lost both Champions League matches so far this term, with the Colombian keeper under the spotlight following a dreadful error in Tuesday's 3-2 home loss to Olympiacos.

Despite stating that he would rather never sit on the bench, Cech underlined his support for Wenger in an interview with Sky Sports.

"I believe the manager has full faith in the team he picks and, as player, you have to accept his decision," he said.

"Do I want to play every game? Yes, I want to play every game. But I also understand it's impossible.

"It's the life of the manager when you make a decision and the team doesn't win, the pressure comes. But that's part of the life of a manager and footballers as well."

The losses to Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos prompted familiar questions over Arsenal's mental toughness at key moments in the season.

Cech points to the presence of seasoned winners within the Gunners' squad but he does not believe such doubts are entirely without foundation.

"Sometimes we need to be uglier on the pitch. Sometimes you need to make sure that, no matter how you do it, you win the games," he said.

"Every team needs people who guide you through the difficult moments and with the experience I have and with the experience other players have - Per [Mertesacker] won the World Cup, Mesut [Ozil] the same, the guys from the Spanish team know what it is to win big trophies - we have a good balance, together we just need to find the right time and the right way."