Celebrate like a hero for St John Ambulance
By Joe Brewin
Martin Tyler and Fabrice Muamba join the campaign...
St John Ambulance is calling on football fans across the country to watch its new film, Celebrate Like A Hero.
Their volunteers have been a matchday fixture for over 100 years – but now the nation's leading first aid charity is asking for fans to become first aid heroes.
Fans of excitable commentators, over-the-top goal celebrations and, erm, Scotch eggs, hit play on the video below.
Head here to find out more about St John Ambulance's campaign.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.