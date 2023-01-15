Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona line-up from the game against Real Madrid in 2004?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Real Madrid line-up from the Champions League final against Valencia in 2000?

Victoria Beckham watched on from behind almost opaque glass. Her husband, David, was on the receiving end of a loss.

The Santiago Bernabeu has occasionally been the playground of Barcelona, of all clubs – and it means something when it is. In 1997, Bobby Robson's side won the Copa Del Rey there, partying in their most bitter rivals' back garden long into the night. Years later, Lionel Messi would hold his shirt aloft to the fans after scoring.

And somewhere in between, this 2-1 Barça victory would spell the beginning of a sea change in Spanish football. It was only their second win against Real of the century: later that year, one Blaugrana star would be applauded off the pitch.

Our question to you today: can you tell us who played in El Clasico of April 2004?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?