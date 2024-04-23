Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup semi-final goalscorer from the last 10 years?
Can you name every player to have scored in an FA Cup semi-final since 2015?
10 minutes on the clock, 55 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
Football has changed drastically in recent times, but the romance of the FA Cup remains intact.
Reaching the final of the world's oldest football competition is still a huge honour that inspires heroic efforts from players, as shown by Coventry City's epic battle with Manchester United.
That incredible 3-3 draw will go down as one of the best FA Cup semi-finals of all time, even though the underdogs eventually lost on penalties.
With the exception of own goals from Chris Smalling and Harry Maguire, there have been 56 goals in the FA Cup semi-finals over the last 10 years. Can you name all of the scorers?
