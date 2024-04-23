Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup semi-final goalscorer from the last 10 years?

By Sean Cole
published

Can you name every player to have scored in an FA Cup semi-final since 2015?

FA Cup on a plinth at Wembley Stadium
(Image credit: PA Images)

10 minutes on the clock, 55 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

