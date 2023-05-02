Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither?

No time limit for this one, 20 players to guess.

Arsenal and Chelsea are rivals. But it's not the big London rivalry, despite these two being historically the two best sides of the Smoke.

When Arsenal signed Sol Campbell from Tottenham in 2001, there was uproar – yet business between the red and blue sides of the capital is relatively common. Just this season, Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have gone to play for the opposite sides to those that they won trophies with.

But we're not going to give you those two. That would be far too easy. Can you tell us which teams this lot played for?

Some are harder that others – and we've even thrown in a few decoys…

