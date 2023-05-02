Quiz! Can you name whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither?
Here are 20 random footballers – just tell us which side of London, if any, they played
No time limit for this one, 20 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 20 clubs with the most points in the league since 1888?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here (opens in new tab)
Arsenal and Chelsea are rivals. But it's not the big London rivalry, despite these two being historically the two best sides of the Smoke.
When Arsenal signed Sol Campbell from Tottenham in 2001, there was uproar – yet business between the red and blue sides of the capital is relatively common. Just this season, Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have gone to play for the opposite sides to those that they won trophies with.
But we're not going to give you those two. That would be far too easy. Can you tell us which teams this lot played for?
Some are harder that others – and we've even thrown in a few decoys…
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the last 100 clubs to defeat the Premier League champions?
Quiz! Can you name all 22 players in the Sky Sports launch photo from 1992?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Conor Pope
By Ryan Dabbs