Celtic 2 Aberdeen 1: Late Rogic moment of magic seals unbeaten domestic treble

Tomas Rogic's outstanding stoppage-time goal secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Aberdeen in a thrilling Scottish Cup final to cap Brendan Rodgers' first season at Celtic with a remarkable unbeaten domestic treble.

Having already wrapped up the Scottish Premiership and League Cup - with Aberdeen runners-up in both competitions - Rodgers' undefeated side needed no inspiration heading into the final game of what has been a brilliant maiden campaign for the former Liverpool boss.

But, following a week of celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of their famous European Cup triumph in Lisbon, Celtic more than met their match in the form of Derek McInnes' Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

In a frantic start, Jonny Hayes wasted little time in putting Aberdeen - chasing their first Scottish Cup triumph in 27 years - ahead as he thumped home Niall McGinn's corner after nine minutes.

Stuart Armstrong made sure Aberdeen's lead was short-lived, though, restoring parity inside two minutes with a superb finish, before a stray elbow from Jayden Stockley forced Kieran Tierney off injured.

Although Kenny McLean squandered a brilliant opportunity for Aberdeen, Celtic dominated proceedings after the interval - Joe Lewis in inspired form to deny both Patrick Roberts and Leigh Griffiths as Rodgers' side failed to make the most of some gilt-edged chances.

Lewis' efforts ultimately proved fruitless, though as, in the 92nd minute, Rogic - at the end of a superb run - produced a fine finish to send the Hoops' faithful into raptures and deliver Celtic's first domestic treble since 2001.