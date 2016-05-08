Celtic 3 Aberdeen 2: Roberts double seals Scottish Premiership title

Celtic sealed the Scottish Premiership title with an enthralling 3-2 home victory over nearest challengers Aberdeen on Sunday.

Aberdeen had inflicted two of Celtic's three league defeats this season and needed another victory to prevent the hosts from officially securing the title prior to the final day of the season.

But that did not look likely when Patrick Roberts' impressive double had Ronny Deila's men two goals up in the early stages at Celtic Park.

Mikael Lustig made it three in the second half before the visitors threatened a comeback with goals from Niall McGinn and Andrew Considine, but the hosts held on to win a fifth consecutive title and their 47th overall.

Celtic are now 12 points clear of Aberdeen - who are certain to finish second - at the top with only two matches remaining.

Roberts' first goal was the pick of the match as the on-loan Manchester City attacker cut inside from the right wing and fended off Graeme Shinnie's challenge before smashing in a powerful left-footed strike from 25 yards.

The hosts were two up inside 20 minutes when Roberts ran onto a Leigh Griffiths throughball and swept home with a cool first-time finish.

Celtic struck again early in the second half. Callum McGregor made superb ground down the right before cutting back for defender Lustig to finish emphatically.

At the other end, Craig Gordon saved well from Jonny Hayes after the winger pounced on a mistake from substitute Efe Ambrose, before Aberdeen did get a goal back.

A quick break resulted in Hayes feeding McGinn and the Northern Ireland international diverted his finish beyond Gordon.

The visitors threatened a shock comeback when Considine headed home from McGinn's free-kick, but Celtic held on to ensure the departing Deila will leave with a second Premiership medal.