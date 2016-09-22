Celtic and Rangers to meet in League Cup semi-final

Rangers and Celtic will renew their Old Firm rivalry in the Scottish League Cup after being paired together in Thursday's semi-final draw.

The Glasgow rivals are the two most successful clubs in the competition's history, with Rangers having 27 titles to Celtic's 15.

Celtic defeated Alloa Athletic 2-0 to book their place in the last four, while Rangers battered Queen of the South 5-0.

The Bhoys resoundingly earned bragging rights in the first derby of the season earlier this month with a 5-1 victory at Celtic Park, which marked the first Scottish Premiership meeting between the sides since 2012 and Rangers' demotion to the fourth tier after their liquidation.

However, Rangers did beat their fierce rivals in last season's Scottish Cup semi-final courtesy of a penalty shoot-out.

Morton were drawn against Aberdeen in the other semi-final, with the ties to place on the weekend of October 22 and 23.