Celtic boss Deila ready for 'special' Molde clash

Ronny Deila has described Celtic's Europa League meeting with Molde as "special" and insisted every one of his side's matches should be considered as must-win contests.

The Scottish champions are under pressure going into Thursday's game in Glasgow as they sit bottom of Group A on two points from their first three matches – five adrift of leaders Molde.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last five home European games, though, and manager Deila is hopeful that can continue as he seeks qualification for the last 32.

"It is a special game because it is an important game to win," he said.

"It is a big game, but it was the same at the weekend – every time we play it is must win and that is great.

"You could be at a club where you win once and relax for a couple of weeks. We want to win trophies and do well in Europe."

Deila has been impressed by the way his players have responded to the disappointing 3-1 loss to Molde in their last group game in his home country, with Celtic having won three straight matches domestically.

"You don't want to play badly and lose but you have good times and bad times individually and as a team," he added.

"If there are people not performing well it is my task to turn negative energy to positive energy.

"You have to get back on track again and I am pleased with how the boys have dealt with that. Three performances now after Europe have been very good and we are looking forward to the game.

"I expect Molde to be the same as they were in Norway. They have consistency in culture and style of play and will try to hurt us on the break.

"Revenge is not a good word, but we want to step up and show what we are capable of."

Deila confirmed captain Scott Brown (knee) was not yet fit to make a return, while defender Jozo Simunovic (foot) will be the subject of a late fitness test.