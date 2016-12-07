Celtic charged by UEFA over crowd disturbances

Celtic have been charged by UEFA with two offences relating to crowd trouble during their Champions League match away to Manchester City on Tuesday.

European football's governing body has confirmed disciplinary proceedings have been opened in relation to charges of crowd disturbances and the setting off of fireworks.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will not deal with the case until February 23 of next year, however.

Fighting broke out in the stands near the 73rd minute of the 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, with a number of stewards required to restore order.

Despite the ugly confrontation and the fact the Champions League anthem was booed by many home supporters, City will not face any charges.

Celtic took an early lead through City loanee Patrick Roberts before Kelechi Iheanacho equalised for Pep Guardiola's side.