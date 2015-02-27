Cenk: Besiktas settled score with Liverpool

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren skied the decisive penalty as Besiktas triumphed 5-4 on penalties, ending the 1-1 aggregate stalemate.

The blockbuster clash in front of a record 63,324 fans was decided on penalties after Tolgay Arslan levelled the tie with 18 minutes remaining in regulation time.

Arslan then went on to convert Besiktas' fifth spot-kick before Lovren missed his attempt as the Turkish giants avenged their 8-0 Champions League drubbing at Anfield in 2007-08.

"We had a history with Liverpool and I think we have settled the score now," said Cenk.

"It was important for the team, for the club, for the fans.

"[For Lovren's penalty] I waited until the very last moment before he shot. I did not move and I think it played a part in making him miss."

Besiktas team-mate Veli Kavlak added: "We are so happy, I am speechless. It is a very beautiful night for the club. This happiness we feel is indescribable.

"Before the shoot-out, coach [Slaven Bilic] came to us and said he was proud of us – that we had dominated 120 minutes of play and that we had nothing to lose. Then he asked: 'Who wants to take one?' and everybody raised their hand."